Quincy receives Illinois Housing Development Authority grant for home repairs

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Low and moderate income homeowners in Quincy may qualify for help in improving parts of their home like doors, windows, plumbing and electrical issues.

The city has received a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to help you get your home repaired by professional contractors.

Assistance will be provided to home owners in the form of a three or five year forgivable loans.

Quincy’s Community Development Planner Sheri Reller said this is being done in efforts to bring local homes up to city code standards while keeping families safe in the homes they live.

“People have an attachment to their homes, you know it’s home and that’s where they like to be, whether you know you can give them a new fancy home or not all those memories are still in their homes and it s theirs so they like to be able to stay there and maintain that type of living ,” Reller said.

Eligibility requirements include being current on your mortgage payments and homeowners insurance.

Planning and Development is currently accepting applications and a deadline to receive those has not been set yet.

