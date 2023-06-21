Seminar looks to warn seniors about new scams

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local organizations say scammers love to target seniors who could lose thousands of dollars if they’re not careful.

Douglass Community Services has teamed up with Tigerhawk Technologies, Homebank, and the Better Business Bureau to hold a series of talks over the summer to educate seniors and community members about the danger scammers pose.

Douglass Community Services Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas said seniors report scams in the area. She said losses range from a couple hundred dollars to as much as $15,000. She said it’s important to be educated on scams as seniors tend to be a target.

“Our seniors are very trusting,” she said. “They love their community, they love their family, and sometimes they are quick to act because in their generation people were as good as their word and its sometimes hard for them to imagine that someone would do something as horrible as as lie about needing assistance and then to take their money.”

She said attendees will learn about different scams over the phone, online, or even banking related.

JR Bareis, CEO of Tigerhawk Technologies, said they receive calls about virus alert emails or scam emails. He said one customer lost a half a million dollars due to a lottery scam.

He said there is a new scam people need to watch out for as it uses the voice of your loved ones against you. He said it’s known as as the Panicky AI, and it’s becoming more common.

“It is a loved one, a neighbor, somebody you know whose calling you and they are panicky, they have a panicky voice and they are asking for money because they’re stuck with a car that’s broken down and they are out of town and the mechanic needs a thousand dollars or whatever it is or they might be being abducted,” Bareis said. “Whatever it is, it’s a panicky phone call and it’s not real, somebody is taking their voice and ran it through an AI system.”

He said scammers can take as little as eight seconds of someone’s voice and can use artificial intelligence to mimic them with very few flaws.

Bareis said the best way to handle this scam is to end the phone call and call the person yourself on the number you have for them as scammers will use a fake number.

The first seminar is Wednesday at the Louisiana Public Library from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. You can register up to the start of the event, just call 573-221-3892 and ask for Harold. While the event is geared towards seniors, all are welcome to attend.

Future seminars will take place:

  • July 12, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center
  • July 26, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Palmyra United Methodist Church
  • August 9, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hannibal Nutrition Center.

