Skaters in Hannibal participate in ‘Go Skateboarding Day’

Go Skateboarding Day
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hannibal (WGEM) - Wednesday was Go Skateboarding Day and Hannibal Parks & Recreation recognized the day by giving people the opportunity to try skateboarding at the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.

Organizers said the was a day to promote the positive aspects of skateboarding, including creativity, community, and healthy physical activity.

Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, said skateboarding has become more popular in the last few years. Scooters are trendy in Hannibal and easier to ride, but skateboards are on the rise.

Local skateboarder Ryan Rayl also teaches skateboarding lessons at the Ramp Park and around Hannibal. He encourages others to try the sport. “The community is why I never stopped skateboarding … the people I’ve met, the places it’s taken me, all because of that hunk of wood with some wheels on it. Skateboarding has taught me how to try until I succeeded, it taught me how to adapt to everything around me.”

He said trying new tricks takes a lot of confidence. Epker said the Ramp Park provides space to learn new tricks and the athletes are always encouraging each other.

One of the skaters who participated is thankful for the rise in these dedicated skating areas.

“It is great. I grew up skating streets. We didn’t have any of these while I was growing up not where I was at. It’s nice to actually have somewhere to go to and not get kicked out,” said local boarder Jene Bloyd.

If you are interested in skating, be on the lookout for Shred Fest on July 29th in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.

Organizers said ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can watch the contests and demonstrations.

