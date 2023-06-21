‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Male hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance
Lionel Surratt, Predatory Criminal Sexual assault of a Child / Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13
State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House during a...
Illinois expands use of police surveillance drones
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

Latest News

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
LIVE: The US Coast Guard is bringing in new ships and underwater vessels to search for lost submersible
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
RAW: Emergency response to reported explosion in Paris