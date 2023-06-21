Today is the first day of summer as we celebrate the summer solstice

QUINCY (WGEM) - This Wednesday morning is starting off very similar to yesterday morning. We have clear skies, temperatures are in the 60s, and winds are light out of the northeast. A very large area of high pressure is anchored over the Great Lakes region and this high pressure will continue to influence our forecast. Therefore, we will have another sunny and dry day. Later in the afternoon though, some fluffy white cumulus clouds look to develop along with some thin upper level cirrus clouds. That means we will go from sunny to mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will not be quite as hot as yesterday but still pretty warm, in the upper 80s. Dew points will be a little higher, in the low 60s. So you may notice a small increase in the humidity levels. Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows in the 60s again.

Tomorrow will be a similar setup when comparted to today, with just a few differences. We will start off the day tomorrow clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. We will have plentiful sunshine through the morning, but skies will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Dew points will fall back down into the 50s, so humidity will not be an issue.

