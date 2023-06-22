Bridge repairs coming to northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Starting the week of June 26, 25 rural Northeast Missouri bridges will get some much needed work done.

That work will take place in Knox, Clark, Shelby, Scotland, and Lewis Counties.

MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough said the projects focus on rehabilitation and preventative maintenance. She said about 10 years ago, MoDOT launched a massive rehabilitation project on 800 bridges across across the state, including 25 in northeast Missouri. She said it’s important preventative maintenance gets done.

“In the spring and fall, a lot of times people will see us out washing bridges, especially in the spring, that’s to get all of the salt off of the bridges as well as other preventative type work,” she said. “If we don’t do that, it decreases the life of the bridge so it’s really important that we devote our resources to keeping bridges in good shape.”

One of the bridges is on Highway 156 near Ewing over Big Grassy Creek.

Lewistown resident Nikki Bowen said the bridge see’s a lot of use since it’s apart of a major highway. She said it’s good the bridge is getting repaired, but she also has concerns about the road.

“I’ve paid attention more to the road than the bridge because the road is really bad actually, it’s chipping away every day as the semis and cars go down it,” Bowen said.

For a list of bridge projects in NE Missouri, you can go to MoDOT’s website.

