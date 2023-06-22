Central Services see slow down of Quincy pothole filling

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve noticed a bumpier ride in your car this summer, officials said it may last awhile longer.

We know the end of colder months means a resurgence of potholes in the road, and summer is usually the time to fill them

Quincy Central Services officials said just last year, they purchased a patch truck to fill holes properly to avoid needing touch ups.

That truck was rear ended two weeks ago and now pothole filling has slowed down, as Central Services utilize a secondary truck for emergency patches.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the truck won’t be operational on our roads until it’s taken to Kansas for repairs.

As a result, they are focusing on filling major potholes that are impacting driving the most.

“We’re only really trying to do those at this time, just because we don’t wanna fix them just to come, turn around and come back right back out then have to do it over again,” McClean said. “So the ones that aren’t really in the way we’re kind of skipping over those right now.”

McClean said that truck will be arriving in Kansas for repairs next week.

He hopes to have it back in Quincy and patching pot holes again before August.

Click here to fill out a Pothole Repair Report.

