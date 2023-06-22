Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on...
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Garcia is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night, June 21.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, police said.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, police said, and citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired registration.

Garcia is due in Central Bond Court on Thursday, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Garcia has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m. Tuesday as they headed to the White Sox game against the Texas Rangers, Chicago police and fire officials said.

One of the victims flew over the hood and became lodged in the sunroof before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were critically injured.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game,” the statement said.

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
