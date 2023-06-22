Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out

QUINCY (WGEM) - New efforts are underway to target carbon emissions and could affect your home appliances.

There’s a good chance your home’s air conditioning and heating systems uses the chemical R-410A (commonly referred to as brand name Puron).

Back in 2020, Puron replaced the Freon as the standard refrigerant because of the risks Freon posed to the O-Zone layer.

Now, experts are discovering that Puron also carries major risks that are damaging to the environment.

“There’s a movement towards refrigerant to replace the R-410A,” said Keck Heating and AC owner Todd Keck. “And that initiative is to reduce the global warming potential.”

The push is to phase out Puron is part of a climate deal President Biden signed in 2022.

Keck said if you need to replace your system you will want to look into a newer model that is built to handle R-32.

“Maybe you have some repair costs that are starting to eat at your wallet,” Keck said.

Keck said for those with unproblematic units, the phase-out process will be gradual so there’s no rush to get a new system, just to think ahead.

“Maybe try to start budgeting for that time in the next couple of years to have some money available to do that replacement with the newer equipment,” Keck said.

Puron is also commonly found in refrigerators. Local appliance shop owners said they have their concerns for the changes ahead based on mandates from the past.

“Some of the negative effects are that some of the refrigerators aren’t running as cold as they used to 10 or 15 years ago,” said Quincy Appliance manager Brad Burghart. “They’re slower to produce ice cubes from what we were used to.”

Burghart said when these mandates change how a product functions, they have to educate their consumers about the changes.

“A lot of times their situation may be confused by the changes the mandate stuff has made,” Burghart said.

While Puron isn’t banned, it will get costlier and harder to come by as the phase-out progresses.

Biden has proposed to stop the sale of systems that use Puron as a refrigerant by 2025.

Here’s more information about R-410A:

It’s a hydroflurocarbon or HFC refigerant.

HFCs have high global warming potential with the ability to trap heat 2,000 times more than carbon dioxide.

The R-32 replacement is only one-third of that and has a 0 chance of depleting the o-zone layer.

