Cornerstone announces new executive director

Cornerstone Director Announcement
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Cornerstone: Foundation for Families officials announced on Thursday that Dr. Melissa McKelvie, Ph.D. as its new Executive and Clinical Director, effective July 10.

McKelvie is a Quincy Native but has been gone for 25 years. McKelvie says she is excited to return to the community and to give back the best she can.

One of McKelvie’s biggest goals is to ensure that Cornerstone’s services are more clear to ensure that adults receive the care they need as well as children.

After accepting the new position she goes on to say one of the biggest struggles she feels that the community faces.

“I think it always the level of poverty that is around is always a challenge and working with clients that can’t afford services that always makes it a challenge. Making sure everyone has access to services, that is what we’re most concerned about,” said McKelvie.

If you wish to learn more about what services Cornerstone offers, you can visit their website here.

