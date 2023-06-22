Drier and Warmer to End the Workweek; Some Rain Potential Late Saturday

Threat of Strong to Severe Storms Saturday Evening
High pressure will keep us dry and slightly below normal overnight. Friday will be drier and...
High pressure will keep us dry and slightly below normal overnight. Friday will be drier and warmer than today, with high temperatures ranging from the upper-80s to the low-90s. The chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast Saturday afternoon into the evening ahead of an approaching cold front from the central plains region.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With worsening drought conditions across the Tri-States region, conditions are poised to remain relatively dry through Saturday evening. Nighttime temperatures will remain slightly below normal overnight, falling into the lower-60s by Friday morning under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Friday begins a warming trend that will see daytime high temperatures rise into the lower-90s, with this warming trend continuing into the weekend with daytime high temperatures poised to be in the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. While we will continue to see a low threat for very isolated showers Friday due to daytime heating, most everyone will remain dry.

A cold front will approach the region late Saturday associated with an upper-level disturbance. This system has enough dynamics to bring with it the threat of some strong to severe thunderstorms, as well as the potential for some rainfall. While this is an evolving forecast and the extent of thunderstorm and rainfall activity is likely to change over the next 48-72 hours, interested parties will want to remain weather aware Saturday afternoon and evening as the threat for any strong to severe weather is refined over the next day or so. While some areas may see beneficial rainfall from this system, it does not appear to be a widespread drought buster as amounts in the 0.25″ - 0.50″ range, at best, appear to be most likely before the system exits to the east by late Sunday. Unfortunately, some portions of the viewing area may again see little to no rainfall, but areas that do see thunderstorms will likely be on the higher end of that aforementioned rainfall range.

Thereafter, expect a drier start to the new week with temperatures ranging closer to seasonable norms in the mid to upper-80s.

J. Risley

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

Latest News

- Sunny, then becoming partly cloudy. - Highs today will be in the upper 80s. - Hotter...
Getting hotter as we get closer to the weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning
Mid 90s with matching heat index values
It’s a Dry Heat
Today is the first official day of summer. The summer solstice took place earlier this morning...
Today is the first day of summer as we celebrate the summer solstice