Drier and Warmer to End the Workweek; Some Rain Potential Late Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - With worsening drought conditions across the Tri-States region, conditions are poised to remain relatively dry through Saturday evening. Nighttime temperatures will remain slightly below normal overnight, falling into the lower-60s by Friday morning under mostly clear skies and calm winds. Friday begins a warming trend that will see daytime high temperatures rise into the lower-90s, with this warming trend continuing into the weekend with daytime high temperatures poised to be in the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. While we will continue to see a low threat for very isolated showers Friday due to daytime heating, most everyone will remain dry.

A cold front will approach the region late Saturday associated with an upper-level disturbance. This system has enough dynamics to bring with it the threat of some strong to severe thunderstorms, as well as the potential for some rainfall. While this is an evolving forecast and the extent of thunderstorm and rainfall activity is likely to change over the next 48-72 hours, interested parties will want to remain weather aware Saturday afternoon and evening as the threat for any strong to severe weather is refined over the next day or so. While some areas may see beneficial rainfall from this system, it does not appear to be a widespread drought buster as amounts in the 0.25″ - 0.50″ range, at best, appear to be most likely before the system exits to the east by late Sunday. Unfortunately, some portions of the viewing area may again see little to no rainfall, but areas that do see thunderstorms will likely be on the higher end of that aforementioned rainfall range.

Thereafter, expect a drier start to the new week with temperatures ranging closer to seasonable norms in the mid to upper-80s.

J. Risley

