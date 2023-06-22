Getting hotter as we get closer to the weekend

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another mild and pleasant morning as we have clear skies, light northeast/easterly winds, and temperatures in the 60s. Plentiful sunshine is expected through the morning. By late morning/early afternoon, some white fluffy cumulus clouds will develop. Then, even some towering cumulus clouds may form. This will take us from sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some models have been showing the chance for a few spotty showers today. However, those showers will most likely not happen. We have subsidence, sinking air, in place when you would want lift (rising air) for rain. There is a large amount of dry air in place too, when you would need saturation/moisture for rain. On top of that, we have a cap (or lid) on the atmosphere which can keep rain/storms from forming. The spotty showers models are showing are most likely just towering cumulus clouds with a little more vertical height. Highs today will be very similar to what we had yesterday, as we will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be on the low side. For tonight, the cumulus clouds will fade and skies will become mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Temperatures will be getting a little hotter, near 90°. Humidity levels will remain on the low side.

We are continuing to look at the chance for a little rain this weekend. The timing of the rain looks like it would be for Saturday evening and night. Unfortunately, this does not look like the widespread beneficial rain that we need. Models are showing scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rainfall totals would be low, possibly around a quarter of an inch.

