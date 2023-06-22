Hannibal Fire Department issues burn ban

Burn ban file graphic.
Burn ban file graphic.(Source: MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Fire Department announced Thursday that the City of Hannibal would be under a burn ban until further notice.

Fire officials stated the ban was issued due to excessively dry conditions and the forecast of high temperatures.

Fire officials stated they would continue to evaluate weather conditions to determine when the ban should be lifted.

Fire officials added the city would continue to take yard waste at the city street department facility on Warren Barrett Drive. The location is available to drop off yard waste Monday through Saturday for city residents.

