Hannibal innovation campus moves forward

Hannibal Innovation Campus Ceremony
Hannibal Innovation Campus Ceremony(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - In the coming years, Hannibal students will have a new outlet to explore what they want to do after high school.

Wednesday night, people gathered at the former Sutherlands building in Hannibal to have a ceremony for the new innovation campus coming for Hannibal High School students.

Programs that will be offered at the campus include welding, machine tool, cosmetology, health sciences, culinary arts and many others.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said the new campus will help students figure out what their future holds.

“As a school district, we want to find programs that our students are interested in that we can help maybe fuel what their future desires are for employment, whether that going the college track, whether it’s going technical, education, whatever,” said Johnson. ”We want to expose them to all of those things, so that way, they can make a wise decision on what they really want to do for the rest of their lives.”

Johnson said she hopes to open the innovation campus in two to three years.

