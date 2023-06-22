JWCC student tuition staying the same next school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - No changes to student tuition were made at the John Wood Community College Board meeting tonight.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the board approved the 2023-24 budget for the school at Wednesday evening’s monthly meeting, resulting in no changes to student tuition while maintaining a balanced budget.

“For more students to access higher education and to build enrollment, our goal must be keeping tuition as affordable as we can,” JWCC President Bryan Renfro said. “Starting at John Wood is the best bet for students to start or complete their college degree with limited debt. Keeping tuition low, investing in more student scholarships, and developing and enhancing academic and workforce programs are key components of this budget and the future of our college.”

Tuition and fees account for just under 44% of the school’s $18 million budget, with property taxes accounting for 37.6% and state funding contributing 13.4% of the budget. Facility rentals and other funding sources make up the final 5% of the budget.

While John Wood has kept the school’s property tax rate flat, increases in equalized assessed value have added to the revenue, allowing the board to keep tuition frozen.

“We are investing additional dollars in student scholarships and plan to enhance our fundraising efforts in the same direction,” Renfro said. “In addition to investing these public and private dollars, we are encouraged to see the state’s commitment to our annual budget move in the right direction.”

In other business, the Board:

Recognized Brad Hoyt as John Wood’s interim Dean of Students.

Accepted nearly $60,000 in grant funds from three recurring grants and $138,319 from the Illinois Community College Board for the Trades School Grant Program.

Renewed partner agreements with the United Way and the Regional Office of Education at the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.

