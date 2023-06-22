JWCC student tuition staying the same next school year

JWCC student tuition staying the same next school year
JWCC student tuition staying the same next school year(Herald-Whig)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - No changes to student tuition were made at the John Wood Community College Board meeting tonight.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the board approved the 2023-24 budget for the school at Wednesday evening’s monthly meeting, resulting in no changes to student tuition while maintaining a balanced budget.

“For more students to access higher education and to build enrollment, our goal must be keeping tuition as affordable as we can,” JWCC President Bryan Renfro said. “Starting at John Wood is the best bet for students to start or complete their college degree with limited debt. Keeping tuition low, investing in more student scholarships, and developing and enhancing academic and workforce programs are key components of this budget and the future of our college.”

Tuition and fees account for just under 44% of the school’s $18 million budget, with property taxes accounting for 37.6% and state funding contributing 13.4% of the budget. Facility rentals and other funding sources make up the final 5% of the budget.

While John Wood has kept the school’s property tax rate flat, increases in equalized assessed value have added to the revenue, allowing the board to keep tuition frozen.

“We are investing additional dollars in student scholarships and plan to enhance our fundraising efforts in the same direction,” Renfro said. “In addition to investing these public and private dollars, we are encouraged to see the state’s commitment to our annual budget move in the right direction.”

In other business, the Board:

  • Recognized Brad Hoyt as John Wood’s interim Dean of Students.
  • Accepted nearly $60,000 in grant funds from three recurring grants and $138,319 from the Illinois Community College Board for the Trades School Grant Program.
  • Renewed partner agreements with the United Way and the Regional Office of Education at the Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Male hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance
Lionel Surratt, Predatory Criminal Sexual assault of a Child / Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

Latest News

Little Peoples Day 2 Highlights
emma hoing
Emma Hoing Sports in Focus
Hannibal innovation campus moves forward
Many Adams County courthouse rooms deemed unacceptable
That truck was rear ended two weeks ago and now pothole filling has slowed down, as Central...
Central Services see slow down of Quincy pothole filling