Many Adams County courthouse rooms deemed unacceptable

QUINCY (WGEM) - Imagine going to work every day to make a living for your family, only to find out your workplace is making you sick.

That’s what dozens of Adams County Courthouse employees are reporting. Now they have results to back up their claims.

“I don’t work here in the courthouse,” a meeting attendee said during Tuesday night’s special meeting to address a report that revealed mold in the Adams County courthouse.

However, more than 100 people do at least 40 hours a week.

Out of 115 of those employees, 70 report a variety of health ailments ranging from respiratory symptoms to cognitive issues.

A mold inspection reveals high levels of mold in most areas of the courthouse.

Many of which have been labeled as unacceptable conditions for anyone to breath.

“It shouldn’t be what you guys on that side of the room want verses what we want,” a meeting attendee told the county’s Transportation, Building and Technology committee during Tuesday night’s special meeting. “It should be all of us working together to make sure that there is a problem that’s making people sick. Not questioning that. Not challenging that. All we’re trying to do is get on the same page.”

The pages of the report are not good.

The courtrooms and jury room have elevated levels of toxic black mold.

Many of the rooms tested high for poor indoor air quality including the State’s Attorney’s Office, county clerk’s office and law library to name a few.

Consequences of these results aren’t just health related, they also could affect taxpayers.

A multi-million-dollar settlement was reached just last year in Massachusetts after a cancer-causing mold was found in one of its courthouses.

In case you missed it, a virtual town hall meeting is planned next week.

Residents can either attend it in person at the Adams County Courthouse or virtually attend via Zoom from their own homes.

It starts at 6 p.m. on June 28.

The lead tester along with physicians will be virtually present to explain the report and answer questions.

Information for that Zoom gathering can be found below:

Join Zoom Meeting Via Web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2778806095 Join Zoom Meeting Via Phone: Phone: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 277 880 6095

