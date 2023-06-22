McDonough District Hospital building new pharmacy

MACOMB (WGEM) - The people of Macomb will soon have a new pharmacy in town.

A 10,000 square foot pharmacy is being built out front of the emergency department of McDonough District Hospital (MDH).

The design for the new facility includes a drive-through modeled after the current drive through where lab draws and tests are done.

McDonough District Hospital President and CEO Brian Dietz said the pharmacy will streamline the prescription process to make it easier for patients.

“We will also offer home delivery and do mail order, we will function in every way, shape, and form as a regular retail pharmacy,” Dietz said. “But we like to consider this as a community pharmacy, drugs only, to provide the best service to our patients.”

Clinical and Support Services Vice President Adrian MacGregor also said the close proximity of the pharmacy to the hospital will make it easier for patients to get what they need.

“It enables us to bring a level of convenience as they’re leaving the campus as they’re working with their physicians and nurse practitioners instead of having them go home and come back to some pharmacy in the community,” MacGregor said.

Planning for the project began in January of 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and other projects around the campus.

Dietz said this project is funded, in part, by a large donation from a local resident.

“We actually had a woman in the community put in her will a donation of $2.8 million to the hospital,” Dietz said. “It was completely out of the blue. She was a former patient of an ophthalmologist here. So that’s the foundation of the funding for this project and we’re going to commemorate the fact that she did this.”

Due to the recent stretch of dry weather, construction on the project is currently ahead of schedule.

Weather permitting, the goal is to have the facility complete by April of 2024 with an opening around June of 2024.

You can find more information about the new pharmacy, including an online rendition of the new building, by clicking here.

