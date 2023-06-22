Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One Missouri resident is making a difference by helping give birthday celebrations to kids who may not get one otherwise.

The sound of gift wrapping isn’t uncommon to hear at Birthday Blessings headquarters in Hannibal’s United Way of the Mark Twain Area office.

Birthday Blessings is a Missouri based non-profit that provides gifts, hygiene products and “Birthdays in a bag” to more than 1,000 foster kids throughout northeast Missouri.

Volunteers gather there on the third Wednesday of each month to wrap gifts to distribute.

On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual, as the organization received a large donation from Destiny Klimaszewski.

“Two in three people in their lifetime will be affected by drinking and driving,”Klimaszewski said.

She is one of those people.

“It’s 110% preventable and in today’s day and age to where we all have a phone in our hand, it’s so easy to call for a ride, it’s so easy to call for an Uber or a Lyft,” Klimaszewski said.

In September of 2014, she was involved in a car crash, caused by someone under the influence, that killed her husband Corey and son, Parker, who was just one year old.

“I had an article published about the dangers of drinking and driving and knew that people would want to know how they could help spread my message and how they could help give back,” Klimaszewski said.

Klimaszewski set up a wish-list on Amazon and asked those interested to purchase a gift to provide to kids who don’t get a birthday party, so they can celebrate this year, in honor of her husband and son Parker, who who would have turned 10 this week.

After collecting donations, Klimaszewski chose Birthday Blessings to partner with.

She said she wanted to provide a nice birthday to those who don’t often get one because her son can no longer celebrate his.

United Way of the Mark Twain Area’s Executive Director, Denise Damron, said she has gone through the fostering and adoption process herself, so she’s seen first hand how much some kids could use a special day like the ones Birthday Blessings are preparing.

“Many children have very elaborate birthday parties these days and for some kids in care, that’s just another day that’s never though out, Birthday Blessings ensures that’s not the case,” Damron said.

Klimaszewski even worked with the Birthday Blessings crew on Wednesday to help get the birthday party supplies ready to be distributed to kids in need.

“Reading Destiny’s story and knowing just the impact, how she was able to turn that negative sequence of events into something positive for others in our community, is beautiful and something that very much is appreciated by me and is definitely making an impact for kids in our community,” Damron said.

Birthday Blessings will a host a toy drive throughout July, so they can continue to provide birthday gifts to foster kids.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hannibal Farm and Home Supply or United Way of the Mark Twain Area office.

Click here to learn more about Birthday Blessings.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.