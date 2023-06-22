Pike County sheriff reminds motorists to avoid IL Route 2 during rebuild

NEW SALEM, Ill. (WGEM) – Construction work continued Thursday on the $3.5 million resurfacing project on Illinois Route 2 between New Salem and Griggsville in Pike County, Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Office has been on patrol for the past two days and officials from the Pike County Highway Department remind motorists that it is imperative that motorists stay off the new surface until cured.

Route 2 is closed to everyone except those who live in the immediate area.

“It’s just reading and respecting the signs,” said county engineer Darrell Mowen. “We can’t keep the people who live inside the job off of it. But we try to keep everybody else that normally travels through here on a daily basis to divert around and go another direction, so we can maintain the integrity of the job.”

The reclamation process consists of pulverizing the road base 10 feet deep and 23 feet wide. Dry cement is then tilled in, water added and then compacted for the base. Two and a half inches of asphalt will be added to finish the new driving surface.

Dunn Company of Decatur is overseeing the reclamation part of the rebuild while Diamond Construction of Quincy is the prime contractor and will be laying the asphalt.

The goal is to complete one mile each day.

Sheriff David Greenwood confirmed that tickets will be issued to motorists who fail to obey the restrictions.

Construction updates will be available at pikecountyil.org and on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

