Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store

John Signorile
John Signorile(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Police in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Tuesday, arrested a Chicago man outside of a Kohl’s store on a number of warrants for burglaries at Kohl’s locations throughout the midwest.

On Thursday, Quincy Police Investigations Commander Chad Scott reported the arrest of John Signorile, 48 of Chicago.

Scott stated a warrant was issued in 2022 for Signorile for burglary and theft of over $500 from the Kohl’s location at 6100 Broadway in Quincy.

Police stated on June 29, 2022, officers responded to the Quincy Kohl’s department store for an alarm. Officers found a front window and several jewelry cases had been shattered. Numerous items of jewelry had also been taken. Kohl’s reported a loss of over $10,000 from the incident.

Court records show Signorile had warrants in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

