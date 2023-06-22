Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Tuesday, arrested a Chicago man outside of a Kohl’s store on a number of warrants for burglaries at Kohl’s locations throughout the midwest.

On Thursday, Quincy Police Investigations Commander Chad Scott reported the arrest of John Signorile, 48 of Chicago.

Scott stated a warrant was issued in 2022 for Signorile for burglary and theft of over $500 from the Kohl’s location at 6100 Broadway in Quincy.

Police stated on June 29, 2022, officers responded to the Quincy Kohl’s department store for an alarm. Officers found a front window and several jewelry cases had been shattered. Numerous items of jewelry had also been taken. Kohl’s reported a loss of over $10,000 from the incident.

Court records show Signorile had warrants in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

