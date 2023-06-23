Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 23, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Spencer Cunningham
Bronson Delonjay
Barrett Flesner
Joan Dee Zeiger
Carol Gates
Jarrod Ball
Keith Ball
Luke Spurgeon
Logan Hilgenbrink
Aden Obert
Will Ferris
Camrin Lake
Nancy Cooper
Grace Drebes
Trevor Rossmiller
Sharon Lewis
Hunter Slough
Sarah Dye
Rosemary Tangy
Kennedy Koetters
Raymond Siegrist
Mary Bourell
Eli Davis
Anyah Dade
ANNIVERSARIES
Brandon & Paytin Weaver
Matt & Brianne Sealock
Don & Donna Schutte
Donnie & Keela Dark
Gary & Tish Powell
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.