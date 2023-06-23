Blessing Health System to offer free cholesterol screening

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System is taking reservations for a free health screening that could lower your risk of developing heart disease.

You can sign-up to get a free cholesterol screening at the Blessing Resource Center in Quincy.

Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Wietholder said you’ll get your results before you leave the free screening.

They want to help patients detect elevated cholesterol levels and then help them make changes to decrease their risk for complications.

“We also offer the opportunity for people who have had the screening to discuss their results with a registered nurse and then we always encourage people to follow up with their primary care provider,” Wietholder said. “Knowing that your cholesterol is elevated is just the first step, you have to take those results back and talk to your doctor about them, so that they can help you develop a plan to address the issues and make sure you get back on the right track.”

An appointment is required and they’re available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 13.

You must be 18 years old to get a screening.

Click here to register.

