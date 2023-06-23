Blessing Health System to offer free cholesterol screening

Blessing Health System is taking reservations for a free health screening that could lower your...
Blessing Health System is taking reservations for a free health screening that could lower your risk of developing heart disease.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System is taking reservations for a free health screening that could lower your risk of developing heart disease.

You can sign-up to get a free cholesterol screening at the Blessing Resource Center in Quincy.

Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Wietholder said you’ll get your results before you leave the free screening.

They want to help patients detect elevated cholesterol levels and then help them make changes to decrease their risk for complications.

“We also offer the opportunity for people who have had the screening to discuss their results with a registered nurse and then we always encourage people to follow up with their primary care provider,” Wietholder said. “Knowing that your cholesterol is elevated is just the first step, you have to take those results back and talk to your doctor about them, so that they can help you develop a plan to address the issues and make sure you get back on the right track.”

An appointment is required and they’re available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 13.

You must be 18 years old to get a screening.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

Latest News

With each ship that docks, officials expect to see between 100 and 200 visitors flocking to...
Officials prepare for first cruise ship arrival of the season in Hannibal
Stolen bike
Marion County Sheriff’s office employees buy replacement bike for boy after it was stolen
Marion County Sheriff’s office employees buy replacement bike for boy after it was stolen
Current drought and a prediction of more warm and wet weather in the future could impact farmers.
Warmer and wetter future likely despite current drought