Burn ban issued for Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Protection District announced on Friday that a burn ban has been issued for Schuyler County.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

On Thursday, a burn ban was issued for Hannibal due to excessively dry conditions and the forecast of high temperatures.

Hannibal fire officials said they would continue to evaluate weather conditions to determine when the ban should be lifted.

WGEM Meteorologist Jesse Risley said drought conditions are worsening throughout the Tri-States. Conditions will likely remain dry through Saturday evening.

