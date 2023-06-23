Burn ban issued for Schuyler County

Burn ban issued
Burn ban issued(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Protection District announced on Friday that a burn ban has been issued for Schuyler County.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

On Thursday, a burn ban was issued for Hannibal due to excessively dry conditions and the forecast of high temperatures.

Hannibal fire officials said they would continue to evaluate weather conditions to determine when the ban should be lifted.

WGEM Meteorologist Jesse Risley said drought conditions are worsening throughout the Tri-States. Conditions will likely remain dry through Saturday evening.

RELATED: Hannibal Fire Department issues burn ban

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

Cancer drug shortage concerns hospitals
Cancer drug shortage concerns local hospital
Emily’s tragic 4th of July ending
Emily Noble, a 6-year-old Great Dane belonging to Rick Noble and his family, died during July...
Emily’s tragic 4th of July ending
Blessing Health System to offer free cholesterol screening