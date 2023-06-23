Cancer drug shortage concerns local hospitals

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nationwide shortage of cancer drugs has local hospitals concerned.

Officials at Blessing Hospital said they’re aware of the shortage of Carboplatin and Cisplatin but said their supply looks good for now.

Blessing Health Cancer Specialist Dr. Mohammed Menom said their supplier let them know of the shortage back in February. He said the drugs are commonly used to treat a number of serious cancers.

“They’re both used widely in various cancers, the most common cancers, the most common cancer is breast cancer, worldwide, your second most common cancer is lung cancer,” Menom said. “They are integral part of the treatment for both these cancers, especially for the lung cancer.”

He said the shortage is due to a problem with a major production factory in India, along with an increase in demand and lack of domestic production.

Menom said the lack of domestic production and supply chain concerns them, as these drugs are incredibly important at treating cancers.

“You have to have these two medicines. Now, can you give them the other medicine or can you just cut down to the one medicine and you give them some other medicine? Yes, everything is possible, obviously,” he said. “I mean, not having these first line is really critical.”

He said if U.S. companies would start producing the drugs domestically, it would help mitigate the issue. However, he said it’s difficult to incentivize companies to do that, as production India or others countries is cheaper.

Menom said after June 30, they don’t know what could happen to their supply. He said they hope the situation improves but there is no guarantee.

He said the FDA has looked into getting the drugs from other countries like China.

