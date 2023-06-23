Emily’s tragic 4th of July ending

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might associate fireworks with Fourth of July celebrations.

However, they’ve become a painful reminder of tragedy for some Tri-state families.

July 4, 2018, is a date Rick Noble’s family wishes they could forget forever.

That’s when the Quincy family lost their beloved Great Dane, Emily, after she became spooked from the sound of fireworks.

A two day search ensued with a heartbreaking ending.

“On that Fourth of July weekend, we got a call that no one likes to get,” Noble said. “It wasn’t a human family member. It was my pet family member. On that Fourth of July, my granddaughter was home watching our three dogs. We have a six-foot kennel. Our Great Dane got spooked by fireworks in our neighborhood. She jumped the fence. She was gone for two days and died on the third day.”

The family pet was found dead three days later, along Highway 96, after getting hit by a vehicle.

A year later, another Quincy family’s Yorkshire Terrier, Lu, bolted after getting spooked by fireworks. Lu was found severely injured the next day and died a year later.

Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh asks everyone to think twice before using fireworks.

“Pet safety over the summertime is so important for a multitude of reasons,” Brumbaugh said. “People are celebrating, so we’re hearing fireworks all over. It’s really important that you know your pet best.”

Brumbaugh said it only takes one firework to startle a pet.

Noble’s family realizes their pet’s tragic death was an accident, but they still have this message for the Tri-States.

“What I’d really like to stress to people is if you want to enjoy fireworks, think about human safety first, but also think about those pets,” Noble said. “Think about them before you light a bunch of fireworks. Be proactive. Take your animals to a safe space.”

Noble said July 4, 2018 stays in his family’s hearts and minds forever.

“As we come up Highway 96 and see the turnoff, every time I see it, I think about her lying on the ground,” Noble said.

Illinois is one of three states in the country where it’s illegal to sell, buy and light fireworks, but that hasn’t stopped residents from using them.

Lighting illegal fireworks in Illinois could result in prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.