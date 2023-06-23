First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season

Local shop owners said it’s nice to see downtown come to life and see their businesses thrive.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One Tri-State town kicked off tourist season on Friday morning by welcoming more than 100 visitors.

The American Symphony was the first cruise ship to dock in Hannibal for the 2023 season. Tourists walked up and down Main Street to check out what the city has to offer.

Local shop owners said it’s nice to see downtown come to life and see their businesses thrive.

“Summertime is better for us,” said Native American Trading Co. Owner Michael O’Cheltrea. “We’re open 7 days a week, year round. There’s people that travel from other countries here.”

Dozens more ships will dock at the riverfront through October.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

Officials said they began distributing those units on Tuesday, and they were all distributed...
Two Rivers Regional sees high demand for free air conditioners, distributes 50 units in two days
Indian Mounds Pool
Indian Mounds Pool sees high attendance
Dog walk on hot pavement
Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement
Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement