First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One Tri-State town kicked off tourist season on Friday morning by welcoming more than 100 visitors.

The American Symphony was the first cruise ship to dock in Hannibal for the 2023 season. Tourists walked up and down Main Street to check out what the city has to offer.

Local shop owners said it’s nice to see downtown come to life and see their businesses thrive.

“Summertime is better for us,” said Native American Trading Co. Owner Michael O’Cheltrea. “We’re open 7 days a week, year round. There’s people that travel from other countries here.”

Dozens more ships will dock at the riverfront through October.

