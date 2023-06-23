GRAPHIC: 83-year-old driver hits worker before crashing into storefront

Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 83-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit a 19-year-old employee before crashing into a store and support pole.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pickering Hill Farms store in Avon, Ohio.

Avon police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video graphic.

Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened. (WOIO, AVON POLICE, SIMPLISAFE, CNN, Avon Police/SimpliSafe)

Avon firefighters transported the employee to an area hospital. Police said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Avon police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance

Latest News

Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve...
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
With fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
Police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.
GRAPHIC: Driver hits 19-year-old store worker in Ohio
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law