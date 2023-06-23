Hannibal fire officials put burn ban into place amid a statewide drought

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local fire officials warn the hot and dry weather conditions are a recipe for danger. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declared the state is in a drought emergency.

“We need to be cognizant of the drought and dryness that is across our state,” said Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean.

Bean urges residents to check in with their local fire departments to see what new ordinances are in place amid this drought.

“Your fire department might have good visibility,” Bean said. “And advice on whether you should be shooting your fireworks.”

In Hannibal, fire officials said a permanent mandate is in place that forbids residents from launching fireworks within city limits. For those outside those borders, they recommend having a garden hose handy.

“There’s a lot of injuries to kids with their hands and other parts of their body where fireworks have discharged improperly and went and started a fire in somebody’s home,” said Hannibal Fire Dept. public education coordinator Mark Kempker.

Kempker said on Thursday, they issued a burn ban in the city.

“If you’re trying to have a recreational fire just on the ground with nothing to protect it, that’s going to be in violation of our burn ban,” Kempker said. “Unfortunately, potentially spread to another piece of property. And you cannot burn any yard waste like limbs and leaves and things like that.”

Kempker said you can still grill a barbeque or light a fire pit so long as it has a spark resistant lid.

Kempker said if you need to get rid of your yard waste you can take it down to the open waste lot off Warren Buffet Dr.

The burn ban will be in place indefinitely until the drought conditions ease.

