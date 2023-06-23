Hospital report: June 23, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
Deaths:

Phyllis J. Cain, age 79, of Quincy, formerly of Loraine, died on June 20 at Blessing Hospital.

Cynthia K. “Cindy” Lewis, age 63, of Quincy, died on June 21 in her home.

Barbara Lynne McLean, age 80, of Quincy, died on June 22 in Sunset Home.

Cheryl Anne Hill, age 68, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, died on June 22 at Hannibal regional hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

