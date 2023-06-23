Hot Saturday with Strong Storms Possible Late

There is a level 2 of 5 threat for strong to severe storms later Saturday evening and overnight.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tri-States are set for one of the hottest days of the year so far on Saturday with high temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid 90′s. This warm weather combined with rising humidity will lead to feel like temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark. Anyone heading out to the various events across the region should use plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated. Much of the day will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. While this potential is quite low, any storm that does form could be on the strong to severe side.

The better chance of strong to severe storms will be later Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front sweeps through the region. The Tri-States is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather with the main hazards being gusty winds and hail. Tornado potential is low but not zero. Most of the storms will zip through quite quickly, meaning this event will not be a soaking or drought buster. Dry weather and slightly cooler weather (closer to average) will persist following this front on Sunday and Monday.

