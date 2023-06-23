Hot today. Chance of scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure overhead continues to keep our forecast calm this Friday morning. Just like the past several mornings temperatures are in the 60s. We have clear to mostly clear skies with light winds. Through the day skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and we will be dry. Daytime highs will be a little hotter as highs in the Tri-States will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the 50s, so humidity levels will be on the low side. By later tonight, we will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The stubborn area of high pressure mentioned above will finally move eastward tomorrow, away from the Tri-States. This will lead to southerly winds that could get just a little breezy. Gusts up to about 25 mph will be possible. Those winds along with a sunny start to the day will allow for the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Dew points will rise into the 60s so it will start to feel humid. The day will start off with sunshine, but gradually through the day clouds will be on the increase.

There is also the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Ahead of an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front, our atmosphere will become unstable. Therefore, instability (fuel for thunderstorms) will be high. In our area, there will be two possible rounds of showers/storms. The first during the afternoon and the second arriving later that night. For round one, models are showing a line of showers/storms tracking towards the Tri-States but weakening as they approach. If they can keep their strength, a few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with the primary hazards being large hail and damaging wind gusts. For round two, the main threat would be damaging wind gusts. Rainfall possibilities are highest tomorrow night but the fast movement of the thunderstorms should limit rainfall totals. Most totals will range from about a quarter of an inch to a half inch.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-States under a threat level 2 out of 5 tomorrow for the chance of strong to severe storms. It will not be a big severe weather day, but a few storms could be strong to severe. (maxuser | WGEM)

