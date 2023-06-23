Indian Mounds Pool sees high attendance

Indian Mounds Pool
Indian Mounds Pool(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The sweltering weather means higher attendance at Indian Mounds Pool in Quincy.

The pool has been averaging about 250 patrons a day, park district officials said.

That’s an increase over the number of visitors who headed to the pool last summer.

Meanwhile, people are still signing up for season pool passes.

“We’re busier this year compared to last year, we haven’t had any rain days this year so far, so that’s helped with keeping people here and coming,” said Recreation Program Manager Kyle Jacoby.

Jacoby said they’ve seen some staffing shortages, but he said they have enough lifeguards to keep the pool open.

The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is three dollars 75 cents.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

Officials said they began distributing those units on Tuesday, and they were all distributed...
Two Rivers Regional sees high demand for free air conditioners, distributes 50 units in two days
Dog walk on hot pavement
Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement
Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement
Cruiseline docks in Hannibal
First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season