Indian Mounds Pool sees high attendance

QUINCY (WGEM) - The sweltering weather means higher attendance at Indian Mounds Pool in Quincy.

The pool has been averaging about 250 patrons a day, park district officials said.

That’s an increase over the number of visitors who headed to the pool last summer.

Meanwhile, people are still signing up for season pool passes.

“We’re busier this year compared to last year, we haven’t had any rain days this year so far, so that’s helped with keeping people here and coming,” said Recreation Program Manager Kyle Jacoby.

Jacoby said they’ve seen some staffing shortages, but he said they have enough lifeguards to keep the pool open.

The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is three dollars 75 cents.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.