Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local veterinarians are concerned with the safety of your dogs as temperatures climb.

At the Hannibal Veterinary Clinic, owner LeAnn Welch said taking your dog out for a stroll on hot pavement can damage the animal’s paws.

She said the pavement and other similar hard surfaces tend to be 20 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature.

“Asphalt, concrete, avoid that if you can walk in the grass,” Welch said. “If you can’t avoid the grass, then better to go in the morning or at night when it’s not hot out.”

Welch also urges residents to watch if your dog is panting excessively or lying down and not getting up, which are signs that point to dehydration.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.