Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement

Welch also urges residents to watch if your dog is panting excessively or lying down and not getting up.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local veterinarians are concerned with the safety of your dogs as temperatures climb.

At the Hannibal Veterinary Clinic, owner LeAnn Welch said taking your dog out for a stroll on hot pavement can damage the animal’s paws.

She said the pavement and other similar hard surfaces tend to be 20 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature.

“Asphalt, concrete, avoid that if you can walk in the grass,” Welch said. “If you can’t avoid the grass, then better to go in the morning or at night when it’s not hot out.”

Welch also urges residents to watch if your dog is panting excessively or lying down and not getting up, which are signs that point to dehydration.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

Officials said they began distributing those units on Tuesday, and they were all distributed...
Two Rivers Regional sees high demand for free air conditioners, distributes 50 units in two days
Indian Mounds Pool
Indian Mounds Pool sees high attendance
Local vets warn public not to walk dogs on hot pavement
Cruiseline docks in Hannibal
First cruise ship docks in Hannibal for 2023 tourist season