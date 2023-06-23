Marion County Sheriff’s office employees buy replacement bike for boy after it was stolen

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Members of one Tri-State law enforcement agency made a difference this week following a recent theft report.

On Monday, 11-year-old Owen Zook was looking forward to Bike Day at the Calvary Baptist Church school with the other kids.

“Pretty much everybody brings their bike and scooter and helmet on bike day,” Owen said. “And ride around together.”

Owen had to miss out this time because when he went to get his bike, it was gone.

“We deal with thefts, burglaries, stealings on a daily basis,” said Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn who was speechless when he heard about a theft report Deputy Dan Francisco led the next day.

“I spoke to the assistant director of the school when I got there,” Francisco said. “She showed me a video where an adult male was pushing a bike which was broken. He pushed it to the back of the lot where the rest of the bikes were located. Left the bike there and took off with a new bike.”

Francisco said that bike belonged to Owen.

“I spoked with Owen’s mom that day,” Francisco said. “And said her child was very upset about it. I felt really bad for the kid.”

When Francisco got back to his office on Tuesday, he sent out an email to everyone in the office to help raise money, so Owen could have a new bike.

“Five of us deputies went down to Walmart, picked the bike, paid for it, and delivered it to Owen.” Shinn said. “He was kind of shocked at first, but of course he was thrilled to receive it.”

By Wednesday, Owen had a new bike, lock and helmet.

“Thank you to the Marion County Sheriff’s office,” Owen said.

Francisco said the bike theft is still under investigation.

He said the stolen bike is teal and Huffy branded. He said if you have any leads to call the Marion County Sheriff’s office at 573-769-2077.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.