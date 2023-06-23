Officials prepare for first cruise ship arrival of the season in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal officials are busy preparing for the first cruise ship of the season.

American Cruise Line’s ship, American Symphony, will dock at the riverfront on Friday.

On Friday, the first of 52 total cruise ship dockings will take place in Hannibal.

With each ship that docks, officials expect to see between 100 and 200 visitors flocking to downtown.

That means businesses owners are expecting sales and chatter about Hannibal to skyrocket in the coming months.

Michael Kemp runs the Hannibal History Museum and expects more visitors than usual when the American Symphony docks this weekend.

“I mean some days there’s maybe 100 people, couple hundred on a ship, so you see a hundred more people or if there’s two ships docked then you see a couple hundred people,” Kemp said.

Kemp said having more visitors than usual is great for selling product, but it also starts a chain reaction of inviting more visitors to explore Hannibal in the future.

“They tell their friends or they tell their family, ‘You gotta go look at this town or check this town out, there’s a lot of things to do.’ It’s just better all the way around,” Kemp said. “The more people, the more business.”

Megan Rapp, Hannibal’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, said even if visitors don’t spend hundreds of dollars in downtown stores, simply browsing or buying something small will put more dollars into the city.

“Even if it’s as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee or grabbing a snack, you know,” Rapp said. “Really those shopping locals, so many of our locally owned businesses on Main Street, you know, when you shop local that money stays local.”

Rapp said between July and October, there are 12 to 14 cruise ship dockings planned.

She did advise that weather and levels of the Mississippi can impact cruise schedules, so she advises that number could change.

Nonetheless, she expects businesses to prosper from all the ships coming this summer.

