One dead after Amtrak hits pedestrian in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - One person is dead after an incident involving the Amtrak passenger train “Illinois Zephyr” and a pedestrian Thursday night, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said at 9:29 p.m., Amtrak personnel notified them of the incident near West Jackson Street and Clay Street in Macomb.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonough County Coroner.

Police said no foul play is suspected and the incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

