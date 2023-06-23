One dead after Amtrak hits pedestrian in Macomb

Pedestrian dead after Amtrak incident
Pedestrian dead after Amtrak incident(Sophia Hilmar)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - One person is dead after an incident involving the Amtrak passenger train “Illinois Zephyr” and a pedestrian Thursday night, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said at 9:29 p.m., Amtrak personnel notified them of the incident near West Jackson Street and Clay Street in Macomb.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonough County Coroner.

Police said no foul play is suspected and the incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

Burn ban issued
Burn ban issued for Schuyler County
Cancer drug shortage concerns hospitals
Cancer drug shortage concerns local hospital
Emily’s tragic 4th of July ending
Emily Noble, a 6-year-old Great Dane belonging to Rick Noble and his family, died during July...
Emily’s tragic 4th of July ending