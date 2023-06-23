Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.(Hasbro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
John Signorile
Police arrest Chicago man following Kohl’s burglary spree that included Quincy store
On Wednesday, there were more gifts to wrap than usual as the organization received a large...
Missouri resident honors late husband and son; donates hundreds of gifts to Hannibal’s “Birthday Blessings”
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy...
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia