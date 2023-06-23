Quincy woman arrested on charges of possession of meth, endangering a child

Two others also face meth possession charges
Shana Chatham, Bethany Handley, Cory Graham
Shana Chatham, Bethany Handley, Cory Graham(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman and two others were arrested on Friday after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a house in Quincy.

Police said they executed the search warrant at 2:27 p.m. at 635 Payson Ave., where they arrested Bethany N. Hadley, 29, Shana M. Chatham, 43, of Quincy, and Cory L. Graham, 42, of Quincy.

Police said a boy was removed from the home during the search and turned over to a family member.

Hadley was charged with possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Chatham and Graham were charged with possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Police said they were taken to the Adams County Jail with no bond pending a first court appearance.

