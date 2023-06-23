Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for distribution of meth

Christina Harbinson
Christina Harbinson(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Friday for distributing 5 grams or more of meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Christina Harbison, 41, of Quincy, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless.

They said Harbison was indicted in December of 2019 and plead guilty in January of this year.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed the drug transaction took place on March 11, 2019.

Harbison was initially released on bond, but her bond was revoked on Oct. 31, 2022. Since then, she’s been in the custody of the United States Marshal.

The West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department investigated the case.

