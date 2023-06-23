Summer basketball experience develops winter success for QND, QHS

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local basketball fans who flock to high school gyms across the area during the cold winter months are probably unaware of the strenuous work put in during hot summer months.

But that heavy lifting during the summer, especially during the month of June, gives high school basketball coaches like Quincy Notre Dame’s Kevin Meyer and Quincy High’s Andy Douglas an opportunity to get an early barometer on their teams.

This summer finds both local boys coaches facing different challenges. Meyer will enter the 2023-24 season with a young, inexperienced team while Douglas brings back a veteran team with a successful track record.

“No two summers are ever really the same,” said Meyer, who enters his ninth year at QND with a 159-69 career record.

The Raiders, who finished 23-9 last season after losing in the Class 2A sectional semifinals to Normal U. High, graduated seven seniors.

Just five players return and only Aiden Klauser saw much playing time. Aden Genenbacher, Noah Lunt, Ty Bozarth as well as Meyer’s son Jackson were on the varsity, too. The summer varsity roster includes 10 newcomers.

“We graduated a lot of guys who played three and four years,” said Meyer, whose team went 8-1 for a second-place finish in the West-Central Conference last season. “So the biggest thing for us is blending our classes together. Right now with this group we are doing more teaching than coaching and that really makes it fun with this bunch.”

Besides playing in the Central Summer League, the Raiders have played in weekend tournaments at Quincy University (6-2), Monmouth College (5-0) and Illinois College (1-2 so far this weekend).

“It’s important to get our young guys acclimated to the speed of varsity play,” Meyer said. “Right now, we need to develop our kids and our culture. You don’t win a state title in June.”

Meyer said the coaching staff gets 25 contact days with the players and the Raiders use all of that time to prep for the upcoming season.

“That time is important,” Meyer said.

Across town, Douglas has lined up a rigorous summer slate that has seen the experienced Blue Devils tackle opponents at the Lincoln (6-1), University of Kansas (5-2) and Edwardsville tournaments.

QHS has 12 of 15 players back from last season’s 26-5 team, which lost in the Class 4A semifinals to O’Fallon.

Besides playing as a team, multiple QHS players spend May and July taking the court for high level AAU squads.

“Each summer poses different challenges and this summer has been playing without (Bradley) Longcor,” Douglas said of the junior All-State guard and leading scorer, who is recovering from knee surgery and will miss summer activity. “We want to see how other guys respond so that when he returns in August it will help us be a better overall team.”

Besides the 6-foot-3 Longcor, the Blue Devils return Ralph Wires (5-9, Sr., guard), Camden Brown (6-5, Sr., forward), Tyler Sprick (6-2, Sr., G), Dom Clay (6-3, Jr., G) and Keyshaun Thomas (6-6, Jr., C). All have of multiple years of playing experience.

“A lot of these guys played big minutes so we want to get them to jell a little better than we did at times last year,” said Douglas, who enters his 10th season with a 167-76 record. “We were not consistent last year in some ways so this year we need to find out how we can mold into being our best selves. And that includes everybody.”

Douglas, whose team finished 12-2 and in second place behind Class 4A state champion Moline in the Western Big Six Conference, says a key part of the summer program is solidifying a winner’s mentality.

“We want to win,” Douglas said.

