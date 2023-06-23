Two Rivers Regional sees high demand for free air conditioners, distributes 50 units in two days

Officials said they began distributing those units on Tuesday, and they were all distributed within two days.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Tri-State organization opened applications for those in need to receive a free air condition unit earlier this week.

This summer, Ameren donated 50 air conditioning units to Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials in Quincy to be distributed to Tri-State residents in need.

Officials said they began distributing those units on Tuesday, and they were all given out within two days.

25 of those were given to Adams County residents, the other 25 were split between Pike, Brown and Schuyler County residents.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials Marketing Specialist Mark Schneider said they’re looking for other resources they may be able to utilize to try and help more residents in need to secure some type of cooling for their home.

“We are looking into other avenues to try to see if we can find other AC units, we do know that there is more need out there and again with the heat we’re already seeing, we want to make sure that anyone that doesn’t have a form of cooling their place, we want to try to get them something,” Schneider said.

Schneider said there were more than 150 total applicants.

He said those who applied but didn’t get an air conditioner have been added to a wait list in the event Two Rivers is able to provide more free AC units.

Schneider encourages anyone who has extra window AC units they’re willing to donate to contact Two Rivers at 217-224-8171.

He said if you’re in need of an air conditioner but didn’t get to apply for the previous distribution, you can still call and get added to that waitlist.

