Warmer and wetter future likely despite current drought

QUINCY (WGEM) - The latest climate and weather outlook for the Tri-States shows a possible rough road ahead for area farmers.

According to a presentation from Rich Kinney, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, climate models suggest a warmer and wetter climate for the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

These trends are especially pronounced in the northern tier of the country.

Kinney said the increase in moisture could lead to problems.

“We’re seeing an increase in heavy rainfall events and overall rainfall and as a result of that, an increase of flood events,” Kinney said.

Other findings include a general increase in streamflow activity across much of the Midwest, along with less snowfall in the winter.

Kinney said these predictions from ever-improving models, do not negate the negative impacts of short-term weather, such as the ongoing drought.

“The changes that we are seeing are over a long timeframe with the climate, so certainly, that does impact the weather,” Kinney said. “But it doesn’t mean that now every summer is going to be really hot and dry. There’s still going to be variability.”

He said the climate versus the weather can be thought of like a deck of cards. The climate is the entire deck of cards, while the weather is each individual card.

The current individual card that is causing problems across the region is the worsening drought.

Most of the region is now under severe or extreme drought. (WGEM)

Kinney said drought relief does not appear to be in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

“As we look out two, three, four months into the future, the current outlooks suggest that drought conditions will either develop or get worse in our area,” Kinney said.

The next drought monitor update will be released Thursday morning.

You can find the latest updates of the Drought Monitor here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.