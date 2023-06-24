Cardboard boat races kicks off National Tom Sawyer Days events

Leap Frog
Leap Frog(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The first of many National Tom Sawyer Days events kicked off at the Hannibal Aquatic Center on Saturday morning.

Kids and their families gathered around the pool to compete in a handmade cardboard boat race put on by officials at Hannibal Parks & Recreation. The organization’s marketing coordinator Mary Lynn Richards said eight contestants competed.

“It’s a family making event,” Richards said. “The families all get together and make these cardboard boats and they have all year to work on them.”

Richards said the rules are simple: make a life-size boat out of only cardboard and duct tape with each boat containing two passengers.

“We put cereal boxes on the bottom of ours,” said contestant Addily Yagyagan. “Because they have wax on them.”

Yagyagan’s partner Laura Webb said they were there to have fun.

“I don’t really care what place we get even if it’s dead last,” Webb said. “Even if we sink I’ll still be happy because we got to enter!”

Kids were awarded at the end of the race for Fastest Boat, Best Decorated, Can’t Believe It’s Cardboard, and The Titanic Award.

“For the Titanic Award, kids are encouraged to sink spectacularly,” Richards said.

Richards said many more competitive events will continue on through one of downtown Hannibal’s most treasured traditions National Tom Sawyer Days on June 30 - July 4.

“We have fence painting, the frog jump competition, the Hannibal Cannibal, Tom Boy Sawyer, the tricycle races, talent shows, and mud volleyball,” Richards said. “Downtown Hannibal’s going to be busy next week.”

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margarita
Gov. Pritzker extends ‘cocktails to-go’ law for 5 years
Shana Chatham, Bethany Handley, Cory Graham
Quincy woman arrested on charges of possession of meth, endangering a child
Christina Harbinson
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for distribution of meth
AC unit
Common chemical found in HVAC systems, refrigerators to be phased out
Pedestrian dead after Amtrak incident
One dead after Amtrak hits pedestrian in Macomb

Latest News

Cuddle Cat Rescue
Cuddle Cat Rescue hosts grand re-opening for new location
Highway 16 crash
One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County
Health concerns aren't the only issues at stake at the Adams County Courthouse. The building...
Photos of Adams County Courthouse mold and water damage released
Photos of Adams County Courthouse mold and water damage released