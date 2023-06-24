Cardboard boat races kicks off National Tom Sawyer Days events

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The first of many National Tom Sawyer Days events kicked off at the Hannibal Aquatic Center on Saturday morning.

Kids and their families gathered around the pool to compete in a handmade cardboard boat race put on by officials at Hannibal Parks & Recreation. The organization’s marketing coordinator Mary Lynn Richards said eight contestants competed.

“It’s a family making event,” Richards said. “The families all get together and make these cardboard boats and they have all year to work on them.”

Richards said the rules are simple: make a life-size boat out of only cardboard and duct tape with each boat containing two passengers.

“We put cereal boxes on the bottom of ours,” said contestant Addily Yagyagan. “Because they have wax on them.”

Yagyagan’s partner Laura Webb said they were there to have fun.

“I don’t really care what place we get even if it’s dead last,” Webb said. “Even if we sink I’ll still be happy because we got to enter!”

Kids were awarded at the end of the race for Fastest Boat, Best Decorated, Can’t Believe It’s Cardboard, and The Titanic Award.

“For the Titanic Award, kids are encouraged to sink spectacularly,” Richards said.

Richards said many more competitive events will continue on through one of downtown Hannibal’s most treasured traditions National Tom Sawyer Days on June 30 - July 4.

“We have fence painting, the frog jump competition, the Hannibal Cannibal, Tom Boy Sawyer, the tricycle races, talent shows, and mud volleyball,” Richards said. “Downtown Hannibal’s going to be busy next week.”

