Cuddle Cat Rescue hosts grand re-opening for new location

Cuddle Cat Rescue
Cuddle Cat Rescue(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Some Northeast Missouri residents are home with their newly adopted kittens from a very special grand re-opening event Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers at Cuddle Cat Rescue in Hannibal cut the ribbon at their new location at 2830 Market St.

They said the nonprofit animal shelter formerly located on 124 Corporate Square was rundown and had little space for the cats to roam freely.

Officials said the new location is handicap accessible, more spacious and has better drive-by visibility.

“The building’s owner came in and totally remodeled the inside to our specifications,” said Cuddle Cat Rescue Founder Janet Matson. “And as you can see it’s just absolutely beautiful and very functional for us.”

Matson said the hours of operation are from Noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

