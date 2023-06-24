One dead after crash on Iowa Highway 16 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - One person is dead after a crash on Iowa Highway 16 Saturday afternoon, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

Weber said in a Facebook post that the crash occurred on Highway 16 near the 2000 block.

He said the road will be open and closed periodically while an investigation is conducted.

Weber said Iowa State Patrol will be handling the investigation.

WGEM News is on scene to get more information.

