Hospital Report: June 24, 2023

Deaths:

Nancy Penrose (Little), age 91, of Quincy, died on May 27 in Golden Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Richard W. Jeffries, age 87, of Hannibal, died on June 22 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.

Eugene Dale “Gene” Libey, age 65, of Hannibal, died on June 22 at his home.

Cheryl Anne (Mowery) Hill, age 68, of Hannibal, formerly of Cape Girardeau, Mo., died on June 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Taylor Hankins, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Robert W. Hess Jr. and April L. Hess, of Palmyra, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Brandon and Jamie Issacks, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Eli and Same Benja, of Newark, Mo., welcomed a girl.

