Photos of Adams County Courthouse mold and water damage released

By Rajah Maples
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mold, toxins and water damage are just a sample of what you can find inside the Adams County Courthouse right now.

We’re getting a closer look at some concerning photos to back up those claims.

Those photos come from SafeStart Environmental in Chicago.

That’s the company that conducted a 3 day test inside the courthouse in April.

Its findings, along with dozens of employees reporting sickness and symptoms, have everyone concerned about whether the inside of this courthouse is safe.

One of the photos captured a vent on the ceiling of Courtroom 2 just two months ago.

It’s just one of many concerning photos that reveal problem areas throughout the Adams County Courthouse.

Here’s a photo of a vent that was removed from the building caked with dirt and dust.

Water damage stains such as this on the ceiling of the Assessor’s Office can be found on all four levels.

What’s under the surface of many of these photos are the harmful health toxins such as black mold, which can be deadly.

Health concerns aren’t the only issues at stake as the Adams County Courthouse stores the county’s most important documents, records and even coroner reports from throughout the years.

This is what some of those records look like right now, they’re stained with what appears to be more water damage, not to mention visible microbial growth.

These are just some of the concerning photos taken from throughout the Adams County Courthouse.

You can catch a glimpse of even more of those photos at a virtual special meeting planned via Zoom next Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

More photos can be found by clicking on the link below.

