Tracking Evening Storms

Strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After a hot day, strong to severe thunderstorms may impact the Tri-States. The region remains under a level 2 of 5 severe weather risk, which entails the chance for strong winds, large hail, and the possibility of a tornado. The main timing of these thunderstorms will be after the sun goes down, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, whether it’s via the WGEM First Alert Weather app, NOAA Weather Radio, or tuning in to WGEM.

Heading into Sunday, storms will have moved out of the region, and sunny skies will dominate. Humidity levels will notably drop, thanks to a brisk northwesterly breeze with gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures will also be lower than they were Saturday, in the mid-to-upper 80s. Cooler weather sticks around for Monday, before warming back into the 90s by the end of the week.

