Windy Sunday then Heat Rolls in

Temps go from hot to hotter (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for a very windy Sunday. Wind will Gusta 30 possibly up to 40 mph with a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be gusty again on Monday out of the northwest at 15 gusting up to 30 mph. There’s no rain in the forecast for Sunday. Our next chance for rain will get here Tuesday night through Wednesday. In that window of time, there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong. The next storm system approaches the area, Tuesday night and sticks around through Wednesday possibly into Wednesday night before exiting the area. We may finally see a breakdown in our very, very dry weather pattern. A pattern shift will help bring in a little bit more moisture, but wow look out it is going to be hot, hot hot. We will have daytime high temperatures, Thursday, and Friday near 100 degrees. So, while showers may be more frequent and the forecast less dry, the temps will remain on the warm side above normal.

