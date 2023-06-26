100° heat will boil into central Missouri

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The first full week of summer and it will feel like it
QUINCY (WGEM) - The forecast does hold more than one chance of scattered or isolated showers. First, we have the potential Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday temperatures warm to above 90 degrees. There will be triple-digit heat in parts of Missouri. The question is how far to the north will that 100° heat boil? Both Thursday and Friday there could be a few isolated thunderstorms. That potential continues Friday night and Saturday. These showers and thunderstorms will not be widespread. They will be isolated to scattered, so no regionwide organized storm systems.

The last time Quincy’s airport recorded a 100° was nearly ten years ago on September 9th, 2013.

